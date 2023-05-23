UrduPoint.com

Awareness Walk Held To Mark International Day Of Biodiversity

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Awareness walk held to mark International Day of Biodiversity

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies (CIDS) here on Tuesday organized an awareness session and walk on the International Day of Biodiversity.

Director CIDS Dr. Muhammad Abdullah briefed that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) was playing a great role in the conservation of fauna and flora of the Cholistan desert at IUB Biodiversity Park. The IUB Biodiversity Park at Fort Derawer has become a success story due to the great efforts of worthy Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob.

Later Prof. Dr. Tanveer Hussain Turabi, Dean Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum, Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences, Prof. Dr. Abdul Rauf, Director of the Institute of Chemistry, Dr. Abdul Ghaffar, Chairman of Zoology, Dr. Nargis Naz, Chairperson Botany and Dr.

M. Rafay share their views about the importance of Biodiversity.

On this occasion, conservationist Major (retd) Tahir Majeed (HFIP), the Delegation of PCRWR and Dr. Azfal ASARI also contributed and shared their views. A large number of faculty members and students participated in this session. Honorable Deans, Directors and Chairpersons collectively acknowledge the facilitation and support of Houbara Foundation International Pakistan for the students and researchers of the IUB.

In concluding remarks, Prof. Dr. Abdul Rauf, member Syndicate of IUB suggested that Major (retd) Tahir Majeed (HFIP) should be awarded an honorary doctorate degree in recognition of his services to conservation.

The IUB's Environmental Protection Society also joined this session and contributed a lot for organizing this whole event.

