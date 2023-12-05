Awareness walk held to mark Voters Day

(@FahadShabbir)

The District Election Commission Sukkur organized a walk here on Tuesday from Minara Road to Sukkur Press Club on the occasion of Voters Day to create awareness among the masses to register their votes and to play their vital role in electing the rulers during elections

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The District Election Commission Sukkur organized a walk here on Tuesday from Minara Road to Sukkur Press Club on the occasion of Voters Day to create awareness among the masses to register their votes and to play their vital role in electing the rulers during elections.

District Election Commissioner Azizullah Abbasi, Government officials, scouts, members of civil society a large number of political and social workers, and elected representatives participated in the walk.

District Election Commissioner Abbasi said that the Election Commission of Pakistan has taken an initiative to enhance the turnout of voters in upcoming general elections by introducing the District Voters education Committee in every district of the country. The committee comprises different stakeholders of the district who are working as a volunteer to educate the citizens about the voter registration process and the importance of the vote.

The purpose of introducing the District Voters Education Committee was to create awareness among citizens for using their right to vote and to facilitate them to register their vote in the District Election Commission office before the announcement of the next elections. He said that every individual should play his role in educating others about the importance of vote.

The use of vote can strengthen the democratic process in Pakistan and protect the rights of citizens, he added.

Participants of the walk said that the citizens can bring change through the ballot which remains low in the history of the country. The democratic process can be strengthened by casting the vote of every individual, People need to come out of their homes to register their vote and cast it on Election Day, they added.

They said that the Election Commission of Pakistan is playing an effective role in increasing the turnout of voters in the electoral process.