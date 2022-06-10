UrduPoint.com

Awareness Walk Held To Mark "World Allergy Disease Week"

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2022 | 09:29 PM

Awareness walk held to mark "World Allergy Disease Week"

An Awareness Walk was organized by the ENT Department of Liaquat University Hospital here on Friday to mark "World Allergy Disease Week".

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :An Awareness Walk was organized by the ENT Department of Liaquat University Hospital here on Friday to mark "World Allergy Disease Week".

The walk was attended by a large number of officers of hospital management, professors, doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and the civil society representatives.

Addressing the participants, MS Dr.

Mubashir Ali Kolachi, Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi and ENT Surgeon Dr. Mushtaq Ali Memon said that precaution was better than treatment to prevent allergic diseases.

"Allergy is a global problem that disrupts the body's internal immune system," they said, adding that runny nose, sneezing, itchy nose, red eyes, stuffy nose and ears were the typical symptoms of allergy.

"To prevent this disease, it is important to make the environment allergy free and keep the houses clean," suggested Dr. Kolachi.

Related Topics

World Civil Society Jatoi

Recent Stories

French delight as Ferron leads Dauphine podium swe ..

French delight as Ferron leads Dauphine podium sweep

19 seconds ago
 PML-N lawmaker hails federal budget

PML-N lawmaker hails federal budget

20 seconds ago
 Farmers welcome allocation for agri sector in 2022 ..

Farmers welcome allocation for agri sector in 2022-23 budget

22 seconds ago
 US stocks tumble as May inflation tops estimates

US stocks tumble as May inflation tops estimates

24 seconds ago
 US inflation skyrockets, piling pressure on Biden

US inflation skyrockets, piling pressure on Biden

20 minutes ago
 TikTok to launch new screen time management tool t ..

TikTok to launch new screen time management tool to boost digital well-being

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.