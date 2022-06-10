Awareness walk held to mark "World Allergy Disease Week"

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :An Awareness Walk was organized by the ENT Department of Liaquat University Hospital here on Friday to mark "World Allergy Disease Week".

The walk was attended by a large number of officers of hospital management, professors, doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and the civil society representatives.

Addressing the participants, MS Dr.

Mubashir Ali Kolachi, Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi and ENT Surgeon Dr. Mushtaq Ali Memon said that precaution was better than treatment to prevent allergic diseases.

"Allergy is a global problem that disrupts the body's internal immune system," they said, adding that runny nose, sneezing, itchy nose, red eyes, stuffy nose and ears were the typical symptoms of allergy.

"To prevent this disease, it is important to make the environment allergy free and keep the houses clean," suggested Dr. Kolachi.