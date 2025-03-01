Open Menu

Awareness Walk Held To Mark World Civil Defence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2025 | 08:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The district administration, in collaboration with the Civil Defence Department, arranged an awareness walk to mark the World Civil Defence Day, here on Saturday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Muhammad Usman led the walk which started from District Council Chowk and the participants holding banners and placard marched on various city roads up to Kutchehry Bazaar Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) stressed the need for civil defence training and said that it would help prevent and mitigate accidental casualties.

He also urged the Civil Defence Department to accelerate awareness activities across the district.

Admin Officer Riaz Hussain Anjum, civil defence employees, citizens and media representatives were also present on the occasion.

