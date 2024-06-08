Awareness Walk Held To Mark World Food Safety Day
Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) organized an awareness walk to mark the World Food Safety Day in Dera Ismail Khan on Saturday. The event was aimed to promote safe and healthy food practices among the general public.
Addressing the event, Deputy Director KP FS&HFA Asif Khan said, “Food is the lifeline for humans, quality and safe food can reduce the risk of various food borne diseases, ultimately reducing the burden on our hospitals”. The KP Food Safety Authority had done a tremendous job and improved the quality of food items, he added.
Assistant Director KP FS&HFA Wasif Khan said, the Word Food Safety day reminds us of the need to strengthen food safety regulations and standards that govern the production, processing and distribution of food. He stated that the Food Safety Officers protected the people from food risks and busted the adulteration mafia without any discrimination
He appealed to citizens to promptly inform the Food Authority's teams about the elements involved in adulteration, urging them to fulfil their responsibility as vigilant citizens.
Recent Stories
Punjab Livestock Card and Farmers' Guidance App; check details here
Stronger ties between LCCI and AJK chamber stressed
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets UN chief
Pakistan High Commissioner secures Pakistan Fan Zone Tickets for the AUSvPAK in ..
Bushra Bibi approaches IHC against conviction in Nikah case
Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024
UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..
DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha
UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Earthquake jolts Zhob4 minutes ago
-
DC Jhang reviews development works4 minutes ago
-
DC Muzaffargarh reviews of development work in Post Graduate College24 minutes ago
-
DC Nankana Sahib visits to the Primary Health Center in Youngsanabad24 minutes ago
-
Murder mystery solved24 minutes ago
-
Alhamra announces summer camp to foster creativity in youth24 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed till 20th24 minutes ago
-
Rs.897.5 million fine imposed on 8,791 power pilferers24 minutes ago
-
US consul general, Punjab minister discuss interfaith harmony34 minutes ago
-
Empowering youths essential to develop country: Rana Mashhood34 minutes ago
-
Food Safety Authority held a seminar in Kohat44 minutes ago
-
Protesters demand action against Swat timber mafia44 minutes ago