Awareness Walk Held To Mark "World Hepatitis Day"

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 06:57 PM

An awareness walk was organized in connection with "World Hepatitis Day" on Wednesday here at the OPD of Liaquat University hospital and was participated by Medical Superintendent, doctors and paramedical staff

Addressing the participants of Walk, MS Dr. Muhammad Siddique Pahore said "International Hepatitis Day" was being celebrated today all over the world including Pakistan to raise awareness about the disease, its causes and preventive measures to stop its spread.

Addressing the participants of Walk, MS Dr. Muhammad Siddique Pahore said "International Hepatitis Day" was being celebrated today all over the world including Pakistan to raise awareness about the disease, its causes and preventive measures to stop its spread.

In order to curb spread of this dangerous liver disease, people should avoid visiting quacks, Dr.

Pahore said and advised them to visit Hepatitis centers established in government hospitals for proper treatment of the disease.

He said Hepatitis was spreading rapidly in our society because of not adopting preventive measures therefore it was imperative to raise awareness among the citizens so that it could be stopped from spreading further.

Additional Medical Superintendent OPD Dr. Mujeeb Kalwar, AMS Dr.

Ali Nawaz Abassi, In-charge Hepatitis Dr. Sanam Langah and others were present on the occasion.

