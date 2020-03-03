Awareness walk held to mark 'World Wildlife Day'

The World Wildlife Day was observed in Pakistan like other parts of the globe on Tuesday with the theme of sustaining all life on the Earth

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The World Wildlife Day was observed in Pakistan like other parts of the globe on Tuesday with the theme of sustaining all life on the Earth.

The employees of the Wildlife Department Hyderabad division have organized an awareness walk to mark the day with renewed commitment to save wildlife for future generations.

The participants of the walk while holding banner inscribed with slogans highlighting the importance of the day and chanted slogans in favour of government initiatives to save the wildlife species.

They also stressed the need for conserving such wildlife species which were on the verge of extinction across the country.

The government was earnestly working on ecological conservation by launching 'Tree Tsunami Programme' having special wildlife component that would focus on developing wildlife sanctuaries, they added.

The United Nations General Assembly in its 68th session held on December 20, 2013, had proclaimed March 3 as World Wildlife Day to be observed every year to raise awareness about the importance of world's wild animals and plants.