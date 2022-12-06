Awareness walk held to observe Voters Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The District Election Commission,Khairpur office, on the occasion of National Voters Day organized a walk from Maryam chowk to Khairpur Press Club on Tuesday to create awareness among the masses to register their votes and to play their vital role for electing the rulers during elections.

Speakers said that every individual should play his role to educate others about the importance of vote.

The use of vote could strengthen the democratic process in Pakistan and protect the rights of citizens.

Participants of the walk said,"The citizens can bring change through ballot which remains low in the history of the country." "The democratic process can be strengthened by casting the vote of every individual, People need to come out of their homes to register their vote and cast it on election Day," they added.

They said, "Election Commission of Pakistan is playing an effective role in increasing the turnout of voters in the electoral process."