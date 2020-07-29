Awareness Walk Held To Observe World Hepatitis Day
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Mahar Medical College Sukkur in collaboration with Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), organised an awareness walk to observe World Hepatitis Day, said a release here on Wednesday.
The participants were holding banners displaying awareness material regarding various aspects of the disease in the hospital. Free screening and vaccination camp was also organised.