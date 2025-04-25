Awareness Walk Held To Observe World Malaria Day In Khuzdar
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2025 | 09:45 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The Health Department organized an awareness walk to observe World Malaria Day in Khuzdar district on Friday.
The walk was attended by BRSP and Indus Health Network. District Health Officer Khuzdar Dr.
Muhammad Rafiq Sasoli, District Coordinator Malaria Program Muhammad Ali, and students of the Public Health school and Nursing School.
The walk purpose of this day is to raise awareness among people that malaria is a dangerous disease that affects millions of people every year.
Awareness was also given about malaria precautions. Malaria spreads due to garbage and dirt, therefore, get tested for this disease on time and use medicines.
