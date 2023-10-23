Open Menu

Awareness Walk Held To Observe World Polio Day

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2023 | 03:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) An awareness walk was held on Monday in a bid to create awareness about polio in connection with World Polio Day.

The walk brought together a number of participants from Mahar Medical College, Sukkur, students, civil society and polio eradication partners including Rotary and WHO.

An anti-polio awareness walk was held by District Health Office Sukkur.

A number of notables, elders, officials and civil society members attended the walk.

