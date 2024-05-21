Awareness walk held to promote cleanliness

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) On the directions of Secretary Local Government, Shakeel Ahmad, the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi, on Tuesday organized an awareness walk to promote the 'Suthra Punjab' programme.

The event aimed to engage the community in efforts to keep the city clean and was spearheaded by Chief Digital Monitoring Officer Punjab, Dr. M. Abdullah Tabassum.

The rally started at the Municipal Corporation office and concluded at Liaquat Bagh.

The rally was attended by key figures included Chief Officer MC Rawalpindi, CO/RWMC Rana Sajid, CO/MCR Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, President Anjuman Tajran Rawalpindi Tariq Jadoon, President Small Chambers and Traders Chaudhry Fakhar Waraich, President Labour Wing MCR Amiruddin Mir, and Chairman UC 34 Rawalpindi and a significant number of citizens.

During the event, Dr. Tabassum emphasized the crucial role of both the public and government departments in maintaining the city's cleanliness.

He highlighted the importance of community involvement in making Rawalpindi a cleaner and more pleasant place to live.