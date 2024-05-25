Open Menu

Awareness Walk Held To Promote Cleanliness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Awareness walk held to promote cleanliness

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) On the directions of the Secretary Local Government Punjab, Shakeel Ahmad, an awareness walk was organised by Municipal Corporation Sialkot with the collaboration of the District Council under the "Suthra Punjab" Programme on Saturday.

According to the Focal Person Media LG&CD Department, Dr M Abdullah Tabassum, the walk was started from

Deputy Commissioner Office and culminated at Kutchery Chowk.

The awareness walk was headed by Focal Person Media LG&CD Department, Dr M Abdullah Tabassum, and was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqurnain, Chief Officer of Sialkot Solid Waste Management Company, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation, Malik Muhammad Afzal and others.

Addressing the participants, Abdullah Tabassum highlighted the "Suthra Punjab" programme, initiated by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, as a landmark endeavour. This programme aimed at to extend integrated sanitation efforts to villages, marking a significant step forward in promoting cleanliness throughout the region.

On the occasion, Dr Muhammad Abdullah Tabassum emphasised the crucial role both local government employees and citizens play in keeping cities clean.

He stressed that without everyone's cooperation, maintaining cleanliness was impossible. He urged the residents to keep their surroundings clean and dispose of garbage properly.

Participants also carried out banners advocating for cleanliness.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Company Sialkot Shakeel Media From Government

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

3 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

3 hours ago
 Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

3 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Isl ..

KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

6 hours ago
KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF tal ..

KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..

15 hours ago
 IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing person ..

IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases

15 hours ago
 Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab S ..

Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab Sadiq death anniversary

15 hours ago
 PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta

PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta

15 hours ago
 1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Champions ..

1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship from May 30

16 hours ago
 'Youth's calligraphy skill must be sharpened'

'Youth's calligraphy skill must be sharpened'

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan