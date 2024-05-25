Awareness walk held to promote cleanliness

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) On the directions of the Secretary Local Government Punjab, Shakeel Ahmad, an awareness walk was organised by Municipal Corporation Sialkot with the collaboration of the District Council under the "Suthra Punjab" Programme on Saturday.

According to the Focal Person Media LG&CD Department, Dr M Abdullah Tabassum, the walk was started from

Deputy Commissioner Office and culminated at Kutchery Chowk.

The awareness walk was headed by Focal Person Media LG&CD Department, Dr M Abdullah Tabassum, and was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqurnain, Chief Officer of Sialkot Solid Waste Management Company, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation, Malik Muhammad Afzal and others.

Addressing the participants, Abdullah Tabassum highlighted the "Suthra Punjab" programme, initiated by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, as a landmark endeavour. This programme aimed at to extend integrated sanitation efforts to villages, marking a significant step forward in promoting cleanliness throughout the region.

On the occasion, Dr Muhammad Abdullah Tabassum emphasised the crucial role both local government employees and citizens play in keeping cities clean.

He stressed that without everyone's cooperation, maintaining cleanliness was impossible. He urged the residents to keep their surroundings clean and dispose of garbage properly.

Participants also carried out banners advocating for cleanliness.