Open Menu

Awareness Walk Held To Promote Immunization For Children

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Awareness walk held to promote immunization for children

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) An awareness walk aimed to raise public awareness about the importance of immunizing children against various diseases was organized from the municipal committee Sanghar to the press club under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja and District Health Officer(DHO) Dr. Daulat Jamali.

Addressing the participants, the DC emphasized the need to understand the significance of vaccinations to protect children from preventable illnesses.

Assistant Commissioners, officials from various departments, healthcare workers, students and a large number of citizens participated in the walk.

They carried banners and placards highlighting the benefits of vaccinations and their role in safeguarding children’s health.

The Deputy Commissioner and DHO appealed to parents to vaccinate their children, from birth to 59 months of age, as per the recommended schedule. They stressed that this initiative could protect children from 12 dangerous diseases.

The participants reaffirmed their commitment to spreading awareness about immunization and praised the district administration’s efforts in promoting this vital cause.

Related Topics

Sanghar From

Recent Stories

Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers sta ..

Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers start functioning

11 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human ..

PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human traffickers

33 minutes ago
 Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC

Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC

39 minutes ago
 FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII ..

FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII Endurance Championship Butheeb ..

1 hour ago
 UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

3 hours ago
 FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

3 hours ago
UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with o ..

UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..

3 hours ago
 Private educational institutions, schools to reope ..

Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..

3 hours ago
 Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala ..

Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station

4 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews various po ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..

4 hours ago
 Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilita ..

Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra d ..

Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan