Awareness walk held to promote immunization for children

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) An awareness walk aimed to raise public awareness about the importance of immunizing children against various diseases was organized from the municipal committee Sanghar to the press club under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja and District Health Officer(DHO) Dr. Daulat Jamali.

Addressing the participants, the DC emphasized the need to understand the significance of vaccinations to protect children from preventable illnesses.

Assistant Commissioners, officials from various departments, healthcare workers, students and a large number of citizens participated in the walk.

They carried banners and placards highlighting the benefits of vaccinations and their role in safeguarding children’s health.

The Deputy Commissioner and DHO appealed to parents to vaccinate their children, from birth to 59 months of age, as per the recommended schedule. They stressed that this initiative could protect children from 12 dangerous diseases.

The participants reaffirmed their commitment to spreading awareness about immunization and praised the district administration’s efforts in promoting this vital cause.