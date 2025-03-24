Awareness Walk Marks World TB Day
Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2025 | 05:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The Health Department and Association for Social Development jointly organized an awareness walk in connection with World Tuberculosis day, from District Health Authority Mianwali office to Gulberg chowk on Monday.
The walk was led by CEO Health Authority Dr Muhammad Rafique Khan and Incharge TB control Program Dr Malik Naveed Hassan in which District Officer Association for Social Development Sohaib Aslam Khan,District Field Supervisor Muhammad Khan Niazi ,and TB councilor Junaid Ali besides a large number of citizens.
CEO Health Dr. Muhammad Rafique Khan said that TB is a treatable disease and modern testing machines are available to diagnose people while free medicines are being provided to patients.
In-charge TB Control Program, Dr. Malik Naveed, stated that they are providing all kinds of facilities to TB patients and ensuring their complete treatment.
He added that people come from remote areas for treatment, and currently, more than 2,000 people are undergoing TB treatment. The government is also providing free medicines to TB patients at their doorsteps, he added.
