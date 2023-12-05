Awareness walk of corruption held in Tank

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) District administration Tank on Tuesday held a walk to raise awareness about eradicating corruption from society.

The walk was organized as part of a campaign against corruption on the directives of the deputy commissioner in light of the government's orders.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against corruption.

Addressing the occasion, the speakers said that corruption was a menace that weakened society economically, socially, and morally.

They underlined the need for making collective efforts to uproot it completely in order to ensure the country’s socio-economic prosperity.

Thus, they were of the view that people from across the society should be educated about different aspects of the menace, which was eating up the very fabric of society like a termite.

The assistant commissioner said that district administration had made firm resolve to put in place comprehensive measures to prevent corruption in departments and added that no one would be allowed to undermine these efforts.

APP/slm