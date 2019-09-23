(@imziishan)

The district administration in collaboration with the education department and Child Protection Bureau here on Monday organized a walk to create awareness about children's rights

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The district administration in collaboration with the education department and Child Protection Bureau here on Monday organized a walk to create awareness about children's rights.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Mian Aftab Ahmad led the walk while CEO District Education Authority Ali Ahmad Siyan, District Officer Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Ijaz Aslam Dogar, DSP Traffic Imran Sharif, Child Protection Officer Rubina Iqbal Cheema, representatives of NGO Dr. Jaffar Hassan Mubarak, teachers, students of different educational institutions also participated in it.

The walk started from District Council Chowk and culminated at Katchery Bazaar Chowk after passing through Khaleeq Qureshi Road and Press Club.

The participants of the walk were carrying banners and placards inscribed with statements favouring children's rights.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner said that protection of children's rights was a collective responsibility of the society. Therefore, serious steps should be taken for the protection of children on every level.

He said that all resources were utilized for providing them best educational facilities in the institutions of the district.

CEO District Education Authority, District Officer Child Protection and Welfare Bureau and others also spoke on the occasion.