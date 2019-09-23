UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Awareness Walk On Children's Rights Held At Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 17 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 11:15 PM

Awareness walk on children's rights held at Faisalabad

The district administration in collaboration with the education department and Child Protection Bureau here on Monday organized a walk to create awareness about children's rights

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The district administration in collaboration with the education department and Child Protection Bureau here on Monday organized a walk to create awareness about children's rights.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Mian Aftab Ahmad led the walk while CEO District Education Authority Ali Ahmad Siyan, District Officer Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Ijaz Aslam Dogar, DSP Traffic Imran Sharif, Child Protection Officer Rubina Iqbal Cheema, representatives of NGO Dr. Jaffar Hassan Mubarak, teachers, students of different educational institutions also participated in it.

The walk started from District Council Chowk and culminated at Katchery Bazaar Chowk after passing through Khaleeq Qureshi Road and Press Club.

The participants of the walk were carrying banners and placards inscribed with statements favouring children's rights.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner said that protection of children's rights was a collective responsibility of the society. Therefore, serious steps should be taken for the protection of children on every level.

He said that all resources were utilized for providing them best educational facilities in the institutions of the district.

CEO District Education Authority, District Officer Child Protection and Welfare Bureau and others also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Education Road Traffic All From Best

Recent Stories

8 babies killed in hospital fire in southern Alger ..

11 minutes ago

UK parliament must 'convene without delay': speake ..

11 minutes ago

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi re ..

12 minutes ago

'Success of peace process, conditional to ceasefir ..

12 minutes ago

24-member PTI delegation leaves for China

12 minutes ago

Couple among 3 killed in road accidents

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.