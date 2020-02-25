Awareness walk on importance of trees plantation held in Shangla

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :An awareness walk was held in Shangla district where participants from different walks of life highlighted importance of trees and forests in combating threats of climate change and global warming.

Led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Shangla, Maqbool Hussain, the participants of the walk raised placards and banners inscribed with different slogans about importance of trees plantations and forests and its positive impact on environment besides countering of the challenges of pollution, desertification and climate change.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Shangla, Maqbool Hussain said trees plantation was a continued charity and urged farmers, NGOs, national building departments and general public to sow maximum plants during spring season imperative for neat and clean environment.

On behalf of district administration, he assured full support to forest department in afforestation campaign. Later, Additional Deputy Commissioner planted a tree at University of Swat Shangla campus.