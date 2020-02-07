UrduPoint.com
Awareness Walk On Menace Of Begging Held Government College Women University

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 06:06 PM

The Government College Women University (GCWU) Department of Sociology Friday held an awareness walk for eradication of menace of begging from society

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The Government College Women University (GCWU) Department of Sociology Friday held an awareness walk for eradication of menace of begging from society.

University Registrar Dr Zill-e-Huma Nazli led the walk, which was participated by In-charge Sociology Department Miss Faima, Director Quality Enhancement Cell Dr Shehla Qasim, Prof Shabana Fakhar, faculty and students.

Addressing the participants, the registrar said that only a handful of criminal minded people in society put children to begging profession. She said that begging was a curse and our religion forbids us from this practice. Therefore, we should raise our voice against begging for its elimination.

