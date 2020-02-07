Awareness walk on menace of begging held Government College Women University

The Government College Women University (GCWU) Department of Sociology Friday held an awareness walk for eradication of menace of begging from society

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The Government College Women University (GCWU) Department of Sociology Friday held an awareness walk for eradication of menace of begging from society.

University Registrar Dr Zill-e-Huma Nazli led the walk, which was participated by In-charge Sociology Department Miss Faima, Director Quality Enhancement Cell Dr Shehla Qasim, Prof Shabana Fakhar, faculty and students.

Addressing the participants, the registrar said that only a handful of criminal minded people in society put children to begging profession. She said that begging was a curse and our religion forbids us from this practice. Therefore, we should raise our voice against begging for its elimination.