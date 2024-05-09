Open Menu

Awareness Walk On Thalassemia

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 05:11 PM

Awareness walk on thalassemia

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) An awareness walk was organised by the Ali Zeb Foundation in connection with the World Thalassemia Day observance, here on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Dr Shahab Aslam led the walk, while Executive Director Syed Shahid Ali Zaidi, General Secretary Malik Shabbir Hussain and a large number of students participated.

The ADCG said that the purpose of celebrating the day was to create awareness among people about Thalassemia.

He said that the only solution to prevent the disease like thalassemia is the thalassemia test HB electrophoresis before marriage. He appreciated the welfare initiatives of Ali Zeb Foundation for providing blood to children suffering from thalassemia.

