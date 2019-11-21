Awareness walk on world antibiotic week held in MTI KTH

An awareness walk was held at the Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar in connection with international antibiotic awareness week to highlight the side-effects of unnecessary use of antibiotics

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :An awareness walk was held at the Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar in connection with international antibiotic awareness week to highlight the side-effects of unnecessary use of antibiotics.

World Health Organization (WHO) Pakistan with national institution of health is participating and facilitating nation-wide campaign during world antibiotic awareness week from November 18�24 with the theme 'the future of antibiotics depends on us all' says a press release of MTI KTH.

In this connection, a walk was arranged on World Antibiotic Awareness Week in collaboration with World Health Organization, National Institution of Health and Khyber Medical College Social Welfare Society, the Heath Wing in MTI KTH.

The objective of the walk was to stop unnecessary use of antibiotics, which was attended by Acting Medical Director Prof Dr Irshad Ahmed, Nursing Director Rehmat Ullah, Manager Medical Record Dr Farman and a large number of faculty staff, managerial staff, TMOs', Khyber Medical College Social Welfare Society, health wing students, nursing and paramedical staff, health professionals and general public.

The students of Khyber Medical College Social Welfare Society, health wing made a pamphlet regarding Antimicrobial Resistance and conducted awareness session in KTH Out Patient Department to create awareness among patients and general public for betterment of patient care and health professionals.

The walk was arranged to encourage best practices among general public, health workers and policymakers to avoid further development of antibiotic resistance.

Antibiotics are considered as the foundation of modern medicine, however, its overuse and misuse have encouraged the emergence and spread of antibiotic resistance.

The statement said that AMR (Anti-Microbial Resistance) has the potential to affect people at any stage of life, as well as the healthcare, veterinary and agriculture industries, making it one of the world's most urgent public health problem.

According to WHO, AMR occurs naturally but is facilitated by inappropriate use of medicines e.g. using antibiotics for viral infections such as flu, cold or sharing antibiotics. Poor surveillance, protection and prevention was imperative to treat hinders control of this problem.