Awareness walk on World Civil Defence Day held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) In collaboration with the district administration and the district Civil Defence Department, an awareness walk was held to mark the ‘World Civil Defence Day’, here on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Kashif Raza Awan led the walk. Civil Defence Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas, in charge District Emergency Operational Centre Mohammad Sadiq and other officers, volunteers, girl guides and civil society participated in the walk which was held from District Council Chowk to Kutchehry Bazaar.

The participants carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans about the need, importance and usefulness of civil defence, while the machinery and equipment used in emergency relief operations were also exhibited in the district council premises.

Talking to the media, the ADC said that civil defence training is a great human service and the purpose of celebrating the day was the determination to keep the civil defense system strong.

He said it had been made stronger and more active by introducing innovations in this system over the years in the district. It is imperative that every individual should be aware of the principles of civil defence and safety measures, he added.

Earlier, the ADC also visited the exhibition in which the equipment used in relief activities was kept for public awareness, They included bomb disposal robot, bullet proof Jacket, bullet proof helmet, folding stretcher, metal detectors, gas mask, exclusive detectors, , electric torch, drill, cutter, life jacket, flame cutter, jumping sheet, life ring and other items of firefighting and rescue operation.