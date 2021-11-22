Awareness walk on World Fisheries Day

Assistant Director Fisheries District Sialkot Ghulam Qadir led an awareness walk on the occasion of the World Fisheries Day here on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Assistant Director Fisheries District Sialkot Ghulam Qadir led an awareness walk on the occasion of the World Fisheries Day here on Monday.

Assistant wardens fisheries Sialkot Sajida Jamshed, Rana Taswar Ali, Ahmad Raza, and other officials including Younis Ali, Mirza Iqbal Baig, Tasneem Akhtar, Muhammad Waheed, Rana Tanveer Ali and others participated in the walk.

The walk was held from the office of Assistant Director Fisheries District Sialkot, Nishat Park, to Paris Road. Ghulam Qadir said that the purpose of the rally was to create awareness among people about fish farming as a profitable business and fish nutrition. He said now fish farming was based on modern lines, with the help of which now citizens in urban areas could run their business in their homes or in their vacant plots. The government is providing loans of millions of rupees to people interested in the business.