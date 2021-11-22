UrduPoint.com

Awareness Walk On World Fisheries Day

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 06:35 PM

Awareness walk on World Fisheries Day

Assistant Director Fisheries District Sialkot Ghulam Qadir led an awareness walk on the occasion of the World Fisheries Day here on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Assistant Director Fisheries District Sialkot Ghulam Qadir led an awareness walk on the occasion of the World Fisheries Day here on Monday.

Assistant wardens fisheries Sialkot Sajida Jamshed, Rana Taswar Ali, Ahmad Raza, and other officials including Younis Ali, Mirza Iqbal Baig, Tasneem Akhtar, Muhammad Waheed, Rana Tanveer Ali and others participated in the walk.

The walk was held from the office of Assistant Director Fisheries District Sialkot, Nishat Park, to Paris Road. Ghulam Qadir said that the purpose of the rally was to create awareness among people about fish farming as a profitable business and fish nutrition. He said now fish farming was based on modern lines, with the help of which now citizens in urban areas could run their business in their homes or in their vacant plots. The government is providing loans of millions of rupees to people interested in the business.

Related Topics

World Business Road Paris Sialkot Jamshed From Government Nishat Million

Recent Stories

Iran Summons German Ambassador Over Hamburg Consul ..

Iran Summons German Ambassador Over Hamburg Consulate Attack

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court reserves judgment in case per ..

Islamabad High Court reserves judgment in case pertaining plots allotments to go ..

3 minutes ago
 FNC Parliamentary Division to participate in IPU m ..

FNC Parliamentary Division to participate in IPU meetings in Madrid

11 minutes ago
 Netherlands' Rutte Slams Recent COVID-19 Protests ..

Netherlands' Rutte Slams Recent COVID-19 Protests as Violence by 'Idiots'

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks opinion over new social ..

Islamabad High Court seeks opinion over new social media rules

3 minutes ago
 African players in Europe: Salah ends five-match g ..

African players in Europe: Salah ends five-match goal drought

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.