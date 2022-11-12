Awareness walk on World Pneumonia Day in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister For Primary And Secondary Healthcare Dr Akhtar Malik urged parents to ensure vaccination of Pneumonia in time to save their children from the disease.

He was talking to the media while leading an awareness walk on the World Pneumonia Day organized by the Punjab Directorate General Health Services here on Saturday.

The minister said that Pneumonia is a dangerous disease for children and elderly people.

He said children below the age of five years could be protected from Pneumonia by vaccinating timely, adding that the Pneumonia vaccine was available at all health facilities in the province.

He said such walks were organized to create awareness among the masses for the diseases.

Punjab Director General Health Dr Shahid Magsi, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr ShoaibGormani and other senior health officers also participated in the walk.