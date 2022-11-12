UrduPoint.com

Awareness Walk On World Pneumonia Day In City

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Awareness walk on World Pneumonia Day in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister For Primary And Secondary Healthcare Dr Akhtar Malik urged parents to ensure vaccination of Pneumonia in time to save their children from the disease.

He was talking to the media while leading an awareness walk on the World Pneumonia Day organized by the Punjab Directorate General Health Services here on Saturday.

The minister said that Pneumonia is a dangerous disease for children and elderly people.

He said children below the age of five years could be protected from Pneumonia by vaccinating timely, adding that the Pneumonia vaccine was available at all health facilities in the province.

He said such walks were organized to create awareness among the masses for the diseases.

Punjab Director General Health Dr Shahid Magsi, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr ShoaibGormani and other senior health officers also participated in the walk.

Related Topics

World Punjab Media All From

Recent Stories

Sania, Shoaib to resolve legal issues before divor ..

Sania, Shoaib to resolve legal issues before divorce announcement

15 minutes ago
 PTI long march to resume from Lala Musa today: Mus ..

PTI long march to resume from Lala Musa today: Musarrat Cheema

49 minutes ago
 PTI Chief compromised national interests for his p ..

PTI Chief compromised national interests for his political interests: Marriyum

1 hour ago
 President emphasizes over promotion of tax culture ..

President emphasizes over promotion of tax culture in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs celebrates World Quality Day 2022

Dubai Customs celebrates World Quality Day 2022

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Participates in the Second S ..

OIC Secretary-General Participates in the Second Saudi Green Initiative Forum

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.