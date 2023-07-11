Open Menu

Awareness Walk On World Population Day Held

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Awareness walk on World Population Day held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Secretary of Primary and Secondary Health Care South Punjab, Mahar Muhammad Hayat Lak, said on Tuesday that the dream of a balanced family could be realized through effective family planning.

He said that family formation according to resources was the foundation of a balanced family.

Secretary expressed these views while leading an awareness walk in Health Secretariat South Punjab on the occasion of World Population Day.

The awareness walk was organized in collaboration with the Primary and Secondary Health Care South Punjab department and Green stars Social Marketing.

Deputy Secretary Technical Dr. Maria Mumtaz, Director General Health Services South Punjab Dr.

Maher Muhammad Iqbal, Director Health Dr. Mehboob Hasnain Qureshi, and others participated.

Addressing the participants of the walk, Secretary said that the purpose of marking this day was to provide awareness to the masses about the world population and the challenges related to it.

In addition, World Population Day served as a reminder to address these issues and to strive for a better future for everyone on the planet.

He further said that the rapid increase in world population poses many challenges including poverty, economic concerns, reduction in resources, unemployment, malnutrition, and maternal health.

Related Topics

World Punjab Family

Recent Stories

185 competitors to participate in UAE Muay Thai Op ..

185 competitors to participate in UAE Muay Thai Open Championships

1 minute ago
 Private establishments subject to Emiratisation ta ..

Private establishments subject to Emiratisation targets to be expanded in 2024 a ..

46 minutes ago
 Journalist loses job with PTV for asking critical ..

Journalist loses job with PTV for asking critical question to PM

2 hours ago
 Pervaiz Elahi gets bail in money laundering case

Pervaiz Elahi gets bail in money laundering case

2 hours ago
 Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent ac ..

Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent acceleration programmes

2 hours ago
 MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO ..

MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO hangar at Dubai South

2 hours ago
SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government ..

SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government department fees

2 hours ago
 PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in P ..

PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in Peshawar

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in mont ..

Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in monthly ceremony

3 hours ago
 All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impecca ..

All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impeccable Performance and Cool Desig ..

3 hours ago
 Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 yea ..

Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 years dedicated service to her

3 hours ago
 PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring T ..

PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring Toshakhana case valid against I ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan