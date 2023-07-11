Awareness walk on World Population Day held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Secretary of Primary and Secondary Health Care South Punjab, Mahar Muhammad Hayat Lak, said on Tuesday that the dream of a balanced family could be realized through effective family planning.

He said that family formation according to resources was the foundation of a balanced family.

Secretary expressed these views while leading an awareness walk in Health Secretariat South Punjab on the occasion of World Population Day.

The awareness walk was organized in collaboration with the Primary and Secondary Health Care South Punjab department and Green stars Social Marketing.

Deputy Secretary Technical Dr. Maria Mumtaz, Director General Health Services South Punjab Dr.

Maher Muhammad Iqbal, Director Health Dr. Mehboob Hasnain Qureshi, and others participated.

Addressing the participants of the walk, Secretary said that the purpose of marking this day was to provide awareness to the masses about the world population and the challenges related to it.

In addition, World Population Day served as a reminder to address these issues and to strive for a better future for everyone on the planet.

He further said that the rapid increase in world population poses many challenges including poverty, economic concerns, reduction in resources, unemployment, malnutrition, and maternal health.