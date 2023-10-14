Awareness walk on World Standards Day held

Open Menu

October 14, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) PSQCA held an awareness walk on Saturday to commemorate World Standards Day. According to a communiqué here, the walk started from Sindh Assembly to Karachi Press Club, led by Aijaz Panhwar, Director, PSQCA Import Export, Syed Ali Muhammad Bukhari, Director, PSQCA Admn Advocate Rehmatullah Memon of Consumers Lawyers Forum,  Uzma Sabir, CEO, Icon PR & Communication, and Noor Ahmed Jamali, Media Adviser, PSQCA.

The participants carried banners with different slogans to spread awareness among the public regarding Quality Standards Day. The day is marked each year on October 14.

Aijaz Pamhwar, Director of Import and Export at PSQCA, addressing the participants of the walk, said that in the business industry, standards are strategic tools that reduce costs by minimizing waste and errors and increasing productivity.

He said that they help companies access new markets, level the playing field for developing countries, and facilitate free and fair global trade. The standards offer broad, coordinating guidance to all stakeholders in society and harmonize disparate practices for the benefit of organizations and their employees.

Syed Ali Muhammad Bukhari, Director of PSQCA, said that standards will boost the economy by removing barriers to trade, improving market access, increasing business efficiency, flexibility, and cost-effective means of complying with international and national conventions.

He further said that Standard mitigates the risk for all stakeholders, including employers, regulators, employees, compliance agencies, the public, and the community. Mr. Rehmatullah Memon, Uzma Sabir, and Ainy Zehra also addressed the occasion.

