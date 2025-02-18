Awareness walk organized in Waris Khan area against kite flying, aerial firing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani here on Tuesday organized walk in Waris Khan area to sensitize the masses regarding the hazards and prevention of kite flying.

Special awareness pamphlets were also distributed during the walk and awareness banners were also displayed at different points.

A large number of traders, students, citizens, Police Officers and SHO Waris Khan participated in the awareness walk. The aim of the walk was to provide awareness to the citizens about the harms of the kite flying and its prevention.

In the jurisdiction of Waris Khan police station, Police Officers also delivered lectures in different educational institutions against kite flying and aerial firing.

The kite flying is a dangerous game and it’s a crime. After the amendment in the law, kite flying is a non-bailable crime, which could be punished with imprisonment from 03 to 07 years and a fine of Rs 500,000 to 5 million.

Rawalpindi district police are utilizing all available resources to prevent kite flying, the police spokesman said adding, the civil society, citizens especially parents were requested to come forward and play a role to discourage kite flying.