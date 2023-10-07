Open Menu

Awareness Walk Organized To Get Prepared For Disasters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2023 | 07:21 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) A walk was organized here on Saturday to create awareness to promote preparedness to meet disasters amid the 18th anniversary of the deadliest earthquake of October 8, 2005 under the auspicious of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chapter.

The event saw a significant turnout of community members, volunteers, and PRCS representatives, all coming together to highlight the importance of disaster preparedness and response. The walk commenced at upper Adda and concluded at CMH Chouk.

During the walk, participants carried banners, placards, and informational materials emphasizing the significance of preparedness for natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, and landslides, which are prevalent in the AJK region. The event also featured speeches by PRCS and State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) officials and local experts on disaster management and preparedness.

In addition, State Disaster Management Authority, District Administration, public and private schools and people from different walks of life also took part in the walk.

While talking to Media Secretary PRCS AJK Gulzar Fatima said, "Our mission is to create a resilient community that can effectively respond to disasters. This awareness walk is just one of our initiatives to educate people about the importance of preparedness and safety measures."

She expressed gratitude to all participants, volunteers, and sponsors who contributed to the success of walk. She also urged the community to take proactive steps towards disaster preparedness and stay informed about local hazards and safety measures.

