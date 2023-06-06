Awareness walk regarding environmental pollution held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The Environment department on Tuesday organized a walk to create awareness among the people regarding environment pollution.

The walk was led by Assistant Director Environment Naveed Ahmed while people belonging to different walks of life participated in it.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveed Ahmed said that the purpose of the awareness walk is to emphasize the need for taking steps to reduce environmental pollution and plant more trees so that in the coming times 'we could be protected from environmental pollution'.

He further said that plastic shopping bags are the main reason of environmental pollution and positive measures are needed to control it.