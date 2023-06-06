UrduPoint.com

Awareness Walk Regarding Environmental Pollution Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Awareness walk regarding environmental pollution held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The Environment department on Tuesday organized a walk to create awareness among the people regarding environment pollution.

The walk was led by Assistant Director Environment Naveed Ahmed while people belonging to different walks of life participated in it.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveed Ahmed said that the purpose of the awareness walk is to emphasize the need for taking steps to reduce environmental pollution and plant more trees so that in the coming times 'we could be protected from environmental pollution'.

He further said that plastic shopping bags are the main reason of environmental pollution and positive measures are needed to control it.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Reham Khan's witty response sparks social media ba ..

Reham Khan's witty response sparks social media backlash

14 minutes ago
 Al Mandous chairs World Meteorological Organisatio ..

Al Mandous chairs World Meteorological Organisation Executive Council meeting

41 minutes ago
 PCFC wins ME Transport and Logistics Inspiration a ..

PCFC wins ME Transport and Logistics Inspiration award for innovative security s ..

55 minutes ago
 ERC, Institute of Applied Technology sign strategi ..

ERC, Institute of Applied Technology sign strategic partnership agreement

55 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi restructures boards o ..

Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi restructures boards of directors of few Sharjah clu ..

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC), LAS collaborate to e ..

Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC), LAS collaborate to empower Hindu community

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.