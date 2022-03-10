UrduPoint.com

Awareness Walk, Seminar Held At Liaquat University Hospital To Mark World Kidney Day

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2022 | 07:08 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :A walk was organized here at Liaquat University Hospital city branch on Thursday, in connection with World Kidney Day, to provide awareness regarding treatment and precautionary measures about kidney diseases.

The event was organized from MS Office to Lecture Hall and seminar was also held at the Auditorium of the hospital in which doctors, nurses, paramedical staff besides citizens, civil society representatives, businessmen and people belonging to other walks of life participated.

Addressing the seminar General Officer Commanding (GOC) Hyderabad Major General Dilawar Khan said that diseases were on the rise all over the world, so we must have to be prepared to face dangerous diseases at all times.

He lauded the management of LU Hospital and assured all possible cooperation to the hospital.

The Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Ikramuddin Ujjan said today "World Kidney Day" is being observed all over the world and it is our common responsibility to raise awareness about the disease so that it could be prevented together.

"At the beginning of COVID-19, we worked day and night and millions of tests are still being done," he said.

Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital Dr. Mubashir Ali Kolachi, Urologist Prof. Surgeon Majid Rana, Nephrologist Surgeon Dr. Muhammad Ahad Qayyum, Prof. Dr. Javed Altaf Jutt, Dr. Puran Kumar, Dr. Waqar Memon and others also addressed the seminar.

They said that nowadays the use of contaminated water and unhealthy substances were increasing the kidney problems so Urine DR and blood creatinine tests should be done from time to time to prevent sudden kidney failures.

They said that kidney transplantation will soon be started in the hospital with the help of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences.

The Station Commander Hyderabad Brig. Zulfiqar Bajwa, Brig. Mubeen Ahmed, AMS General Dr Shahid islam Junejo, AMS Dr Shaukat Lakho and others were also present in the seminar.

