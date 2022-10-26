Awareness walk, seminar held on World River Dolphin Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :An awareness walk and seminar was organized at Taunsa Barrage site in Kot Addu here Wednesday for the protection of the rare species of blind dolphin found in the Indus River under the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Pakistan Taunsa Barrage Information Center in connection with World River Dolphin Day.

Deputy Director Fisheries Department, State Director of Fisheries, State Director of World Life, representatives of WWF, members of civil society and others participated in the events. The participants of the walk were holding banners and placards with slogans for the protection of dolphins.

Speaking on this occasion, WWF Site Coordinator Head Tunsa, Chaudhary Manoor Iqbal highlighted the importance of the day and informed about the threats to the survival of dolphins in the Indus River.

He also informed the participants about the initiatives taken for the protection of dolphin and appreciated the role of Wildlife department for the rescue of dolphins.

Addressing the participants, Manager WWF Madam Humaira Ayesha stressed on educating the fisherman and continuation of awareness campaign for the conservation of wildlife.

Deputy Director Fisheries urged for adopting legal and wise methods of fishing and protection of dolphin during hunting.

He warned the fishermen about strict legal action over using illegal methods for hunting fish. He also assured to solve the problems of the fishermen and also expressed commitment to protect the dolphins.