Awareness Walk, Seminar Held To Mark "World Heart Day"

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :An awareness walk and seminar was organized to mark "World Heart Day" here at Liaquat University hospital Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The walk was led by the head of cardiology department Prof. Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Memon and Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr. Sayed Zawar Hussain Shah started from Administration Block to Department of Cardiology which was attended by a large number of doctors, para medics and employees of the hospital.

Addressing the seminar held at the auditorium of department of cardiology, Prof. Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Memon said a healthy lifestyle and regular exercise were essential to lead a healthy life.

Prof. Memon said the objective of the world heart day was to spread awareness about cardiac ailments in public and suggest preventive measures to avoid its complications.

He stressed the need to ensure establishing more healthy behavior to protect oneself from cardiac related ailments, adding that 80 percent deaths from heart disease could be avoided by controlling main risk factors such as use of tobacco, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity.

Speaking to the participants, Medical Superintendent Dr. Zawar Hussain Shah Kazmi said best treatment facilities are being provided to the people in civil hospital including cardiac patients while another angiography machine would soon be installed to start angiography and angioplasty facilities to them.

After shifting of National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease (NICVD) from the civil hospital, efforts are being made to fill the gap, MS said and added that Additional Medical Superintendent Dr. Shoukat Ali Lakho has been appointed as Coordinator to keep cardiology department functional which is catering the needs of large number patients daily basis.

Dr. Zawar Hussain Shah said Sindh Government had vowed to provide best possible medical and treatment facilities to the people of the province and civil hospital Hyderabad and Jamshoro were equipped with the state of the art facilities where MRI, CT scan, Ultrasound and other facilities are being provided to the patients free of cost.

Professor Dr. Fasih Hashmi, Additional Medical Superintendent (General) Dr. Sayed Nazir Haider Shah, Dr. Shoukat Ali Lakho, Dr. Anwar Shaikh, Dr. Gul Hassan Birohi and other professors and consultants were among those who participated in the walk and seminar organized in connection with World Heart Day.