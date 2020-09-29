UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Awareness Walk, Seminar Held To Mark "World Heart Day"

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:15 PM

Awareness Walk, seminar held to mark

An awareness walk and seminar was organized to mark "World Heart Day" here at Liaquat University hospital Hyderabad on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :An awareness walk and seminar was organized to mark "World Heart Day" here at Liaquat University hospital Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The walk was led by the head of cardiology department Prof. Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Memon and Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr. Sayed Zawar Hussain Shah started from Administration Block to Department of Cardiology which was attended by a large number of doctors, para medics and employees of the hospital.

Addressing the seminar held at the auditorium of department of cardiology, Prof. Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Memon said a healthy lifestyle and regular exercise were essential to lead a healthy life.

Prof. Memon said the objective of the world heart day was to spread awareness about cardiac ailments in public and suggest preventive measures to avoid its complications.

He stressed the need to ensure establishing more healthy behavior to protect oneself from cardiac related ailments, adding that 80 percent deaths from heart disease could be avoided by controlling main risk factors such as use of tobacco, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity.

Speaking to the participants, Medical Superintendent Dr. Zawar Hussain Shah Kazmi said best treatment facilities are being provided to the people in civil hospital including cardiac patients while another angiography machine would soon be installed to start angiography and angioplasty facilities to them.

After shifting of National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease (NICVD) from the civil hospital, efforts are being made to fill the gap, MS said and added that Additional Medical Superintendent Dr. Shoukat Ali Lakho has been appointed as Coordinator to keep cardiology department functional which is catering the needs of large number patients daily basis.

Dr. Zawar Hussain Shah said Sindh Government had vowed to provide best possible medical and treatment facilities to the people of the province and civil hospital Hyderabad and Jamshoro were equipped with the state of the art facilities where MRI, CT scan, Ultrasound and other facilities are being provided to the patients free of cost.

Professor Dr. Fasih Hashmi, Additional Medical Superintendent (General) Dr. Sayed Nazir Haider Shah, Dr. Shoukat Ali Lakho, Dr. Anwar Shaikh, Dr. Gul Hassan Birohi and other professors and consultants were among those who participated in the walk and seminar organized in connection with World Heart Day.

Related Topics

Sindh World Hyderabad Lead Jamshoro From Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

President mourns death of Emir of Kuwait, three-da ..

1 minute ago

Turkey's F-16 Downs Armenia Su-25, Armenian Pilot ..

43 seconds ago

Russian Foreign Minister Scheduled to Visit Croati ..

45 seconds ago

SC apprises business community about development p ..

46 seconds ago

Parliamentarians meet Chief Minister, apprise him ..

50 seconds ago

JI serves nation during peak of COVID-19: Siraj ul ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.