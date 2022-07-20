UrduPoint.com

Awareness Walk, Seminar Held To Mark "World Population Day"

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Awareness walk, seminar held to mark "World Population Day"

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :The district population officer Bakhat Ali Siyal has said that a balance between population and resources was imperative for sustainable development and progress of the country.

He said this while addressing the participants of an awareness walk held here on Wednesday.

Awareness walk was organized by District Population Welfare department to mark "World Population Day.' The participants of the Walk marched from Sindh University's old campus to Hyderabad Press club (HPC).

Bakhat Siyal said country's population is being increased rapidly which must be controlled on urgent basis.

He said"Controlling the increase in population will strengthen the country, province and society and it will help ensure the provision of basic facilities to the people." The media, civil society, teachers and religious scholars could play an important role in creating awareness in that regard, he emphasized.

An awareness walk was attended among others by district manager Marie Stopes Society Zohaib Kaka, officers of Population department, representatives of civil societies, teachers and students in large numbers.

Later, a seminar was also organized in the press club auditorium regarding World Population Day.

Related Topics

Sindh World Population Welfare Civil Society Hyderabad Progress Kaka Media From

Recent Stories

Shafique's epic 160 runs lead Pakistan to historic ..

Shafique's epic 160 runs lead Pakistan to historic win in first Test against Sri ..

51 minutes ago
 PTI files contempt petition in SC against Rana San ..

PTI files contempt petition in SC against Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 Pakistan asks UN to keep focus on children's pligh ..

Pakistan asks UN to keep focus on children's plight in IIOJK

2 hours ago
 Wickremesinghe elected Sri Lanka's president

Wickremesinghe elected Sri Lanka's president

2 hours ago
 vivo Y55 — Excellent Performance with Amazing Ca ..

Vivo Y55 — Excellent Performance with Amazing Camera and Breath-taking Design

2 hours ago
 PTI leaders being offered upto Rs500m bribe by PML ..

PTI leaders being offered upto Rs500m bribe by PML-N ahead of Punjab CM’s elec ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.