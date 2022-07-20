Awareness walk, seminar held to mark "World Population Day"

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :The district population officer Bakhat Ali Siyal has said that a balance between population and resources was imperative for sustainable development and progress of the country.

He said this while addressing the participants of an awareness walk held here on Wednesday.

Awareness walk was organized by District Population Welfare department to mark "World Population Day.' The participants of the Walk marched from Sindh University's old campus to Hyderabad Press club (HPC).

Bakhat Siyal said country's population is being increased rapidly which must be controlled on urgent basis.

He said"Controlling the increase in population will strengthen the country, province and society and it will help ensure the provision of basic facilities to the people." The media, civil society, teachers and religious scholars could play an important role in creating awareness in that regard, he emphasized.

An awareness walk was attended among others by district manager Marie Stopes Society Zohaib Kaka, officers of Population department, representatives of civil societies, teachers and students in large numbers.

Later, a seminar was also organized in the press club auditorium regarding World Population Day.