Awareness Walk, Seminar Held To Mark World TB Day In Tank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2023 | 05:50 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :The District Tuberculosis (TB) control office has organized an awareness walk and seminar in connection with the World TB Day on Saturday.

The awareness walk was also participated by District TB Control officer Dr Arshad Nawaz, Public Health coordinator Dr Imran, other staffers of health department and local dignitaries.

Later, a ceremony was held in DHQ hospital Tank for creating awareness about TB, its precautions and treatments.

Addressing the event, District TB Control Officer Dr Arshad Nawaz said that TB was a curable disease with continuous treatment of six months.

He said that organizing today's walk and this seminar were aimed to make people aware of this life threatening disease.

He advised that the patients with cough for more than two weeks must get their TB test, adding, test and treatment of TB were being done free of charge.

He informed that five public and 19 private centers were set up in Tank for diagnosis and treatment of TB wherein all the services from diagnosis to provision of medicines were free of cost.

