Awareness walk, seminar held to mark world TB day

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :A walk and seminar in connection with world TB day were held in Degree Boys College here on Wednesday.

Addressing the seminar, incharge TB control programme Dr. Imtiaz Ali, Dr. Vishnoo mal, Dr. Dddear Hussain and Dr. Aslam Chutto said that TB was a communicable disease and its treatment was possible and free.

They said that around twenty TB centers were working in Sanghar district where health facilities were provided free of cost.

Dr Imtiaz said that prevention was a better cure, however, people should consult with Doctors in case of any physical change in the body so that it could be treated in time.

Prof.Nawaz Kumbhar. Prof.Abbas Leghari, Senior journalist Ameer Bux Burdi, Abdul Majeed Rahmoon, civil society activists, and a large number of students and teachers attended the seminar.