UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Awareness Walk Sensitising People About Road Safety

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

Awareness walk sensitising people about road safety

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) arranged a walk on Sunday to create awareness among the general public about safety from road accidents.

Monitoring Officer Rescue-1122 Faisal Muneer led the rally which started from GTS Chowk and the participants marched on different roads.

They were holding banners and placards to create awareness about road safety.

Earlier, addressing a seminar at Rescue-1122 Headquarters, Faisal Muneer said that if the road users would abide by traffic rules and regulations, they would not only save their own lives but lives of others also from road mishaps.

Related Topics

Punjab Road Traffic Sunday From

Recent Stories

SEDD reopens wedding, event halls with preventive ..

2 minutes ago

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to celebrate ..

17 minutes ago

DHA, Dubai Holding inaugurate state-of-the-art blo ..

32 minutes ago

UAE remains key advocate of global efforts in buil ..

32 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Bahraini King on death ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs prepared to receive GCC arrivals at ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.