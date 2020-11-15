Awareness walk sensitising people about road safety

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) arranged a walk on Sunday to create awareness among the general public about safety from road accidents.

Monitoring Officer Rescue-1122 Faisal Muneer led the rally which started from GTS Chowk and the participants marched on different roads.

They were holding banners and placards to create awareness about road safety.

Earlier, addressing a seminar at Rescue-1122 Headquarters, Faisal Muneer said that if the road users would abide by traffic rules and regulations, they would not only save their own lives but lives of others also from road mishaps.