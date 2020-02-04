UrduPoint.com
Awareness Walk Staged To Mark World Cancer Day

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 09:28 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :A walk to mark the World Cancer Day was held under the auspices of district health authority here on Tuesday.

The aim of staging walk to create awareness among people about the precautionary measures.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali led the walk which started from DHO Office and concluded at District Council Chowk.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with statements about precautionary measures.

The DC said that cancer spreads from smoking, inconsistent food and comfortable lifestyle.

He said that therefore, it was possible to prevent the disease by adopting a cautious attitude in everyday life.

He said that giving up smoking, balanced diet, regular walk and exercise help ward off cancer like diseases.

