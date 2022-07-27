Awareness walk to be held on "World Hepatitis Day"

In connection with the World Hepatitis Day, an awareness walk will be held from the office of Director General Health Sindh on Thursday (July 28).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :In connection with the World Hepatitis Day, an awareness walk will be held from the office of Director General Health Sindh on Thursday (July 28).

A seminar will also be held at the Indus Hotel at the end of the walk which would be arranged by the Hepatitis-Free Sindh Program.

The spokesperson of Hepatitis-Free Sindh Program said that Commissioner Nadeem ur Rehman Memon will attend the seminar as special guest.

Additional Director Hepatitis Program Dr. Zulfiqar Dharejo has appealed to doctors, civil society, media and people from other walks of life to participate in the walk.