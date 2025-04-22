Awareness walk to celebrate 50 years of SOS Pakistan to be held on April 25

In order to celebrate 50 years of SOS Pakistan and SOS Sindh chapter an awareness walk to be held on 25th April (Friday)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) In order to celebrate 50 years of SOS Pakistan and SOS Sindh chapter an awareness walk to be held on 25th April (Friday).

The President Anjuman e- Tajiran Sindh Salahuddin Ghauri informed here on Tuesday that the walk will start from Hyderabad Gymkhana at 10 am and will culminate at Hyderabad Press club.

After the walk a small gathering to be held in the auditorium of Hyderabad Press club.