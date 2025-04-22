Open Menu

Awareness Walk To Celebrate 50 Years Of SOS Pakistan To Be Held On April 25

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2025 | 11:38 PM

Awareness walk to celebrate 50 years of SOS Pakistan to be held on April 25

In order to celebrate 50 years of SOS Pakistan and SOS Sindh chapter an awareness walk to be held on 25th April (Friday)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) In order to celebrate 50 years of SOS Pakistan and SOS Sindh chapter an awareness walk to be held on 25th April (Friday).

The President Anjuman e- Tajiran Sindh Salahuddin Ghauri informed here on Tuesday that the walk will start from Hyderabad Gymkhana at 10 am and will culminate at Hyderabad Press club.

After the walk a small gathering to be held in the auditorium of Hyderabad Press club.

Recent Stories

M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project to be inclu ..

M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project to be included in PSDP for FY 2025-26: NA ..

6 minutes ago
 Abul Hasan congratulates newly elected body of BUJ ..

Abul Hasan congratulates newly elected body of BUJ, QPC

6 minutes ago
 Punjab govt fully active in protecting farmers' ri ..

Punjab govt fully active in protecting farmers' rights: Punjab Information Minis ..

45 seconds ago
 Iffat Naveed’s short stories collection “Raddi ..

Iffat Naveed’s short stories collection “Raddi” launch at ACP

47 seconds ago
 Awareness walk to celebrate 50 years of SOS Pakist ..

Awareness walk to celebrate 50 years of SOS Pakistan to be held on April 25

48 seconds ago
 27 non-locals killed, several injured in Pahalgam ..

27 non-locals killed, several injured in Pahalgam attack in IIOJK

50 seconds ago
KP health department initiates registration of Blo ..

KP health department initiates registration of Blood Banks

51 seconds ago
 Rescue 1122 Attock conducts flood preparedness exe ..

Rescue 1122 Attock conducts flood preparedness exercise

37 seconds ago
 Finance Department economize Rs 370 mln during bud ..

Finance Department economize Rs 370 mln during budget preparation

38 seconds ago
 Pakistan committed to religious freedom, minority ..

Pakistan committed to religious freedom, minority rights; says minister at Holi ..

40 seconds ago
 The use of mobile phone banking apps on rise in Pa ..

The use of mobile phone banking apps on rise in Pakistan

41 seconds ago
 Rwandan embassy inaugurated in Islamabad; a milest ..

Rwandan embassy inaugurated in Islamabad; a milestone in strengthening bilateral ..

43 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan