Awareness Walk To Celebrate 50 Years Of SOS Pakistan To Be Held On April 25
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2025 | 11:38 PM
In order to celebrate 50 years of SOS Pakistan and SOS Sindh chapter an awareness walk to be held on 25th April (Friday)
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) In order to celebrate 50 years of SOS Pakistan and SOS Sindh chapter an awareness walk to be held on 25th April (Friday).
The President Anjuman e- Tajiran Sindh Salahuddin Ghauri informed here on Tuesday that the walk will start from Hyderabad Gymkhana at 10 am and will culminate at Hyderabad Press club.
After the walk a small gathering to be held in the auditorium of Hyderabad Press club.
