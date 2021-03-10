UrduPoint.com
Awareness Walk To Mark "World Hearing Day" Held At Benazir Bhutto Hospital

Wed 10th March 2021

To mark "World Hearing Day" a walk was held at Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) here on Wednesday

Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) Dr. Muhammad Umer, ENT specialist Dr. Muhammd Aslam, doctors, and paramedical staff besides a number of nurses attended the walk.

The participants carried placards and banners expressing solidarity with the people deprived of hearing.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Muhammad Aslam said the day was observed for promoting global action on hearing care and minimizing the occurrence of impairment.

He said that people hearing health care was badly affecting by noise and air pollution.

He advised the people not to clean their ears with quacks and avoid consulting untrained practitioners as they could damage the eardrums.

