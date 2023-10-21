Open Menu

Awareness Walk To Mark 'World Iodine Deficiency Day' Held

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2023 | 07:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) with the Technical Assistance of Nutrition International and Provincial Fortification Alliance organized an awareness walk to mark the 'World Iodine Deficiency Day' at Port Grand here on Saturday.

Director General of Sindh Food Authority, Agha Fakhar Hussain, Dr. Fatima of NI, Naveed Bhutto of Fortification Alliance, officials of SFA, owners of renowned hotels and restaurants and members of civil society participated in the walk.

Speaking on the occasion, DG SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain said that more than 35 percent of people especially children and women were suffering from deficiency of iodine in Pakistan.

He said that there was a need to create awareness of the issue.

He said that iodine should be used in food items in order to protect from the deficiency of iodine.

The certificate distribution ceremony was also held on the occasion.

All the restaurants at Port Grand announced to use of only fortified salt, oil and wheat flour.

