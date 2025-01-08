Awareness walk to promote children vaccination held

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khawaja and District Health Officer Dr. Doulat Jamali, an awareness walk was held from the Municipal Committee Sanghar to the Press Club.

The purpose of the walk was to raise awareness among the public about the importance of vaccinations for children to protect them from life-threatening diseases.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja emphasized the critical role of vaccines in safeguarding children's health. He urged parents to understand the importance of timely immunization to protect their children from 12 deadly diseases.

The awareness walk witnessed active participation from assistant commissioners, officials from various departments, healthcare workers, students, and members of the public.

Participants carried banners and placards highlighting the benefits of vaccinations and the need to protect children from preventable illnesses.

Dr. Doulat Jamali appealed to parents to ensure that their children aged from birth to 59 months receive the prescribed vaccinations. She encouraged them to join the campaign and contribute to a healthier society.

The participants reaffirmed their commitment to spreading awareness about vaccination and appreciated the Deputy Commissioner's initiative. Such activities play a vital role in promoting public health and ensuring a disease-free future for the younger generation.