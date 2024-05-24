Awareness walk under 'Suthra Punjab' held

JHELUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) On the directions of the Secretary Local Government Punjab, Shakeel Ahmad, an awareness walk was organised by Municipal Committee Jhelum with the collaboration of District Council Jhelum under the "Suthra Punjab" programme here on Friday.

According to the Focal Person Media LG&CD Department, Dr M Abdullah Tabassum, the walk was started from

Deputy Commissioner Office and culminated at Y cross.

The awareness walk was headed by Focal Person Media LG&CD Department, Dr M Abdullah Tabassum, and was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jhelum Syeda Ramla Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner Jhelum Dr Hassan TariqAnd others.

Addressing the participants, Abdullah Tabassum highlighted the "Suthra Punjab" programme, initiated by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, as a landmark endeavour.

He said that the programme aimed to extend integrated sanitation efforts to villages, marking a significant step forward in promoting cleanliness throughout the region.

On the occasion, Dr Muhammad Abdullah Tabassum emphasised the crucial role both local government employees and citizens play in keeping cities clean. He stressed that without everyone's cooperation, maintaining cleanliness was impossible.

He urged the residents to keep their surroundings clean and dispose of garbage properly. Participants also carried out banners advocating for cleanliness.