Awareness walks against kite flying organized in Sadiqabad, Pirwadhai areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi district police here on Wednesday organized awareness walks in different areas in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad and Pirwadhai Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, the Parliamentarians, Superintendent of Police, Rawal Division, Muhammad Haseeb Raja, SDPO City Syed Azhar Shah, SHOs, office bearers of peace committee, citizens, traders and others participated in the walks.

The spokesman said, a series of awareness walks were conducted regarding prevention of kite flying and aerial firing.

He said that walks are being organized in different areas of the district on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani to spread awareness among the citizens about the harms of kite flying and aerial firing.

Special awareness pamphlets were also distributed during the walks and awareness banners were also displayed at different points.

Kite flying is a dangerous game and it’s a crime. After the amendment in the law, kite flying is a non-bailable offence, and the accused could be punished with imprisonment from 3 to 7 years and a fine amounting to Rs 500,000 to 5 million, said CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He further said that all available resources are being utilized to prevent kite flying.

The CPO urged the citizens especially parents to come forward and play a role to discourage kite flying and aerial firing.