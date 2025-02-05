Open Menu

Awareness Walks Against Kite Flying Organized In Sadiqabad, Pirwadhai Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Awareness walks against kite flying organized in Sadiqabad, Pirwadhai areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi district police here on Wednesday organized awareness walks in different areas in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad and Pirwadhai Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, the Parliamentarians, Superintendent of Police, Rawal Division, Muhammad Haseeb Raja, SDPO City Syed Azhar Shah, SHOs, office bearers of peace committee, citizens, traders and others participated in the walks.

The spokesman said, a series of awareness walks were conducted regarding prevention of kite flying and aerial firing.

He said that walks are being organized in different areas of the district on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani to spread awareness among the citizens about the harms of kite flying and aerial firing.

Special awareness pamphlets were also distributed during the walks and awareness banners were also displayed at different points.

Kite flying is a dangerous game and it’s a crime. After the amendment in the law, kite flying is a non-bailable offence, and the accused could be punished with imprisonment from 3 to 7 years and a fine amounting to Rs 500,000 to 5 million, said CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He further said that all available resources are being utilized to prevent kite flying.

The CPO urged the citizens especially parents to come forward and play a role to discourage kite flying and aerial firing.

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 25th cohort of Rashid bin Sae ..

2 hours ago
 EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fin ..

EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fines

2 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..

3 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye

3 hours ago
 UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 tril ..

UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..

4 hours ago
 New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for T ..

New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series

4 hours ago
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse ac ..

Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities

4 hours ago
 Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes ..

Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues s ..

Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..

5 hours ago
 Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum ..

Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors

5 hours ago
 UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate hu ..

UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human F ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan