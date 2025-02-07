Open Menu

Awareness Walks Against Kite Flying Organized In R.A.Bazar, Old Airport Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2025 | 04:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi district police have organized awareness walks in different areas in the jurisdiction of R.A. Bazar and Airport Police Stations.

According to a police spokesman, the SDPOs Civil Lines and Cantt, SHOs of Airport and R.A.Bazar Police Stations, students, traders, citizens and others participated in the walks.

The spokesman informed that a series of awareness walks were conducted regarding the prevention of kite flying and aerial firing.

He said that walks are being organized in different areas of the district on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani to spread awareness among the citizens about the harms of kite flying and aerial firing.

Special awareness pamphlets were also distributed during the walks and awareness banners were also displayed at different points.

After the amendment in the law, kite flying is a non-bailable offence, and the accused could be punished with imprisonment from 3 to 7 years and a fine amounting to Rs 500,000 to 5 million, said CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He further said that all available resources are being utilized to prevent kite flying. The CPO urged the citizens especially parents to come forward and play a role to discourage kite flying and aerial firing.

