Awareness Walks Organized In Gungmandi, R.A.Bazar Areas Against Kite Flying

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 09:39 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi district police, on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani here on Friday organized walks in Gungmandi and R.A.Bazar areas to sensitize the masses regarding the hazards and prevention of kite flying.

A large number of traders, students, citizens and police officers participated in the awareness walks.

The aim of the walks was to provide awareness to the citizens about the harms of the kite flying and its prevention.

Special awareness pamphlets were also distributed during the walks and awareness banners were also displayed at different points.

In the jurisdiction of Waris Khan police station, Police Officers also delivered lectures in different educational institutions against kite flying and aerial firing.

The kite flying is a dangerous game and it’s a crime. After the amendment in the law, kite flying is a non-bailable crime, which could be punished with imprisonment from 03 to 07 years and a fine of Rs 500,000 to 5 million.

Rawalpindi district police are utilizing all available resources to prevent kite flying, the police spokesman said adding, the civil society, citizens especially parents should come forward and play a role to discourage kite flying.

