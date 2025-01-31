Awareness Walks Organized In Gungmandi, R.A.Bazar Areas Against Kite Flying
Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 09:39 PM
Rawalpindi district police, on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani here on Friday organized walks in Gungmandi and R.A.Bazar areas to sensitize the masses regarding the hazards and prevention of kite flying
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi district police, on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani here on Friday organized walks in Gungmandi and R.A.Bazar areas to sensitize the masses regarding the hazards and prevention of kite flying.
A large number of traders, students, citizens and police officers participated in the awareness walks.
The aim of the walks was to provide awareness to the citizens about the harms of the kite flying and its prevention.
Special awareness pamphlets were also distributed during the walks and awareness banners were also displayed at different points.
In the jurisdiction of Waris Khan police station, Police Officers also delivered lectures in different educational institutions against kite flying and aerial firing.
The kite flying is a dangerous game and it’s a crime. After the amendment in the law, kite flying is a non-bailable crime, which could be punished with imprisonment from 03 to 07 years and a fine of Rs 500,000 to 5 million.
Rawalpindi district police are utilizing all available resources to prevent kite flying, the police spokesman said adding, the civil society, citizens especially parents should come forward and play a role to discourage kite flying.
Recent Stories
Awareness walks organized in Gungmandi, R.A.Bazar areas against kite flying
Pakistan, Serbia hold bilateral consultations
Hazza bin Zayed receives ECSSR delegation
Railways prioritizes passengers safety, investigation underway into Shalimar exp ..
Chipmaker Intel beats revenue expectations amidst Q4 loss
17th Emirates Airline Festival of Literature showcases beauty, authenticity of E ..
Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Fencing Club Board
Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Board of Directors of Al Ain Chess & Mind Games Cl ..
Israeli military offensive on Jenin continues for eleventh day
Etihad Airways named Official Airline Sponsor of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
MoHAP organises annual 'Hayat Congress' for organ donation, transplantation
Nahyan bin Mubarak welcomes delegation of Indian-American leaders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Awareness walks organized in Gungmandi, R.A.Bazar areas against kite flying1 minute ago
-
Pakistan, Serbia hold bilateral consultations1 minute ago
-
Railways prioritizes passengers safety, investigation underway into Shalimar express derailment: CEO24 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Imtiaz Sheikh in 3 cases28 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC disposes of bail applications of 4 PTI workers as withdrawn28 minutes ago
-
Twin cities' admins join hands to fight polio, DCs inaugurate campaign28 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Airports Authority DG visits MIAP28 minutes ago
-
Tribal leader congratulates Nazar Muhammad on his election as provincial Vice President BUJ15 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison15 minutes ago
-
Attock prepares for anti-Polio drive, targets 300,000 children15 minutes ago
-
PML-N leader congratulates newly elected office bearers of BUJ15 minutes ago
-
Health minister highlights importance of oncology nursing25 minutes ago