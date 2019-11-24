UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Awareness Workshop About Modern Pathological Facilities Held

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 05:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :In Civil Hospital Hyderabad, the pathology department on Sunday organized a workshop regarding awareness about modern pathological tests including MRI, CT Scan, Ultrasound, Digital X-Ray and other facilities.

The Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro, Prof. Dr. Bikha Ram also attended the workshop on special invitation.

While addressing the workshop, the Medical Superintendent civil hospital Hyderabad Dr. Mubeen Ahmed Memon informed that the state of the art MRI, CT Scan, Ultrasound, Digital X- ray and other pathological facilities are being provided to the thousands patients by Sindh Government and the Health department.

The objective of this facility is to diagnose actual illnesses so that proper medical treatment could be provided to the patients, Dr. Mubeen added.

He said the provincial minister and the secretary health wanted to provide best treatment facilities to poor people of Sindh so that they could get these facilities free of cost.

The workshop was addressed by the Director Admn Abdul Sattar Jatoi, Dean Faculty of Medicines Dr. Sohail Almani, representative of Radiology department Dr. Anila Sheeba and others.

