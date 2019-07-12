Awareness workshop about registration, renewal of NGOs held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :An awareness workshop about registration and renewal of NGOs was held at Social Welfare Complex here Friday.

Director Social Welfare Muhammad Shahid Rana apprised the representatives of NGOs about registration and renewal process.

He asked them to provide audit reports and other documents by July 15, otherwise their registration would be cancelled.

He asked the representatives of un-registered NGOs to get registration of their organization till 15th of current month after that they will not be allowed to work.