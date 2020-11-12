UrduPoint.com
Awareness Workshop Held For Olive Growers

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) ::Department of Agriculture on Thursday arranged a day-long awareness workshop for farmers to grow olive on commercial basis.

The event among others was attended by large number of farmers and stakeholders.

Speaking on the occasion, Project Coordinator, Ahmad Saeed said that Bajaur was ranking first among olive growing areas of the province. He said the department was also working to grow olive in hilly areas, adding the day was imminent when the Bajaur growers would be able to export the olive oil.

He said that teams of agriculture department would provide all the needed assistance to the farmers about olive cultivation.

Later, the farmers were also briefed about the new cultivation modes of olive, vegetables and flowers.

