Awareness Workshop Held On Copyright, Trademark Registration

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2024 | 11:49 PM

Awareness workshop held on copyright, trademark registration

Directorate General of Science and Technology (DoST) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Intellectual Property Organization Pakistan (IPO) Friday arranged a awareness-cum-consultative workshop focusing on assisting students, researchers, academia, and business professionals with patent, copyright, and trademark registration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Directorate General of Science and Technology (DoST) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Intellectual Property Organization Pakistan (IPO) Friday arranged a awareness-cum-consultative workshop focusing on assisting students, researchers, academia, and business professionals with patent, copyright, and trademark registration.

The workshop organized at Archives library Peshawar was attended by Farukh Amil, Chairman IPO Pakistan, Amjad Shah, Director General DoST, experts, researchers, academia and students from public sector universities.

Addressing the event, Chairman IPO, Farukh Amil highlighted the crucial role of intellectual property registration in safeguarding innovations and creative works.

Amjad Shah, DG DoST elaborated supportive initiatives by the DoST to help bridge the gap between research and commercialization.

Experts in the workshop provided presentations detailing the processes and advantages of intellectual property registration, equipping participants with the knowledge and tools to protect their creations and innovations.

